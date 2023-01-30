Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 30 January 2023 – Korogocho Ward Representative Absalom Odhiambo Onyango is a tribal bigot.

An undated video of the controversial MCA insulting and threatening members of the Kalenjin Community for supporting Ruto has surfaced on social media.

The video was filmed in the run-up to the general elections.

In the video, Odhiambo is heard calling for the ethnic cleansing of the Kalenjin Community.

He goes ahead and mocks Kalenjins’ body structures and compares them to chimpanzees.

Onyango was arrested on Monday over allegations of incitement to violence.

Detectives pounced on him shortly after honouring summons by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

He had been summoned by NCIC over remarks made during an Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition rally at the Kamukunji Grounds on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Watch another video of him spreading hate speech.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.