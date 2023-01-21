Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 20, 2023 – A lady has sparked off a conversation on Twitter after she advised men to always have menstrual pads in their homes as it will be useful to their female guests someday when the need arises.

”Dear Men, Please have pads in your houses, even if it’s the smallest pack. It may come in handy for your female friends one day. Just incase of emergencies”

Her advice received mixed reactions as some people welcomed the idea while others frowned on it.