Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 30, 2023 – Singer Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their second child together.

Trainor shared news of her pregnancy on “Today” show on Monday, January 30. She said;

“We did it! It finally happened, and we’re so excited.”

Prior to her morning show appearance, the Grammy winner teased her expanding family on social media.

Trainor had shared a video on Sunday, January 29, of her telling her family members and friends “the secret [she’s] been keeping for the past few months,” though the footage did not reveal what it was.

The “Made You Look” performer and Sabara, 30, are already the parents of son Riley, who was born in February 2021. She married the “Spy Kids” actor in December 2018.

Last month, Trainor told People that it was her “dream” to give the 1-year-old a sibling this year.