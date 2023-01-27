Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 January 2023 – Fridah Kamuyu, the 22-year-old lady who drowned and died at Titanic Dam in Juja while having fun with a married man, had just graduated from Mt Kenya University.

A photo of the deceased lady with her parents during her graduation ceremony has surfaced on social media.

They had high hopes that their daughter will have a bright future after educating her, only for her to die alongside a married man she was secretly dating.

Her parents identified her body on Thursday.

The body had been lying in the morgue for over a week.

