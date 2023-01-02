Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Monday, 02 January 2023 – On New Year’s Eve, Club Switch in Kasarani hosted an event dubbed Miss Curvy to crown the most well-endowed lady along Thika Road.
Several ladies turned up to show what their mamas gave them.
After a stiff competition, a curvy Kisii lady identified as Edith was crowned the winner.
See her photos.
Do you think she deserves the crown?
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>