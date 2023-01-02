Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 02 January 2023 – On New Year’s Eve, Club Switch in Kasarani hosted an event dubbed Miss Curvy to crown the most well-endowed lady along Thika Road.

Several ladies turned up to show what their mamas gave them.

After a stiff competition, a curvy Kisii lady identified as Edith was crowned the winner.

See her photos.

Do you think she deserves the crown?

The Kenyan DAILY POST.