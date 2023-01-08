Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 08 January 2023 – Eldoret-based photographer Jackton Odhiambo has confessed to killing his male lover Edwin Chiloba.

Jackton told the police that he murdered Chiloba for cheating on him.

The two lovebirds had been in a relationship for a long time and had lived together for a year.

Photos of the man Jackton accused Chiloba of cheating on him with have emerged.

His name is Gitosh, a fashion model.

Gitosh is openly gay.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.