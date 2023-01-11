Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Seasoned Citizen TV reporter, Stephen Letoo, is an openly polygamous man.

Just recently, he sparked reactions on social media after he shared photos of himself spending time together with his two wives at Kilgoris Hills.

Netizens admired how the journalist’s wives relate well.

The identity of his second wife can now be revealed.

Her name is Sasha Mett, a very pretty lady with irresistible beauty and a body to die for.

A sneak peek into Sasha’s social media handles reveal that she is a fashionista and is always full of life.

Check out her photos below.

