Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – The founder of a real estate company called Lesedi Developers is on the spot for reportedly conning land buyers more than Ksh 1 Billion.

The youthful businessman identified as Geoffrey Kiragu has been using popular Kikuyu celebrities among them Samidoh to market his sham company.

He also advertises the company in vernacular stations and pays popular influencers to convince buyers.

Land buyers who have been conned by Kiragu staged protests recently and urged the Government to intervene.

They said that they have been left vulnerable after parting with their hard-earned cash but neither land nor title deed is in their possession.

Some investors have been issued bouncing cheques when they ask for refunds.

Mr. Festus Waigwa Muraya, 38, from Nyeri, said that he got to know Lesedi Developers through its aggressive social media marketing last year.

It was fronted by famous influencers and through vernacular radio stations.

“I had no grounds to doubt them because the deal looked real and famous people were advertising their projects. I thought they had done due diligence on the company before embarking on influencing their fans to buy the property,” he said.

We understand that Kiragu has registered another land-selling company called Tunza Realtors Limited after Lesedi Developers was exposed.

He is aggressively marketing the company on vernacular radio and tv stations.

See his photos below.

