Thursday, January 5, 2023 – It is now emerging that the leader of a gang that drugged and robbed a summer bunny last year after meeting him at 1824 Club in Langata is a serial criminal.

The same lady identified as Beatrice Mueni Mbiu was arrested by DCI in 2020 after she drugged a patron at a club in Nyali and robbed him of Ksh 1.7 million.

She was taken to court where she was released on bond but the case is still active in court.

Beatrice is still drugging men after she secured her freedom.

The summer bunny she drugged last year lost Ksh 125,000 in cash and other valuables.

The incident was highlighted on social media.

See her photos below.

