Sunday, January 8, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman, John Mbadi has for once admitted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga owes former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for supporting him in three consecutive presidential quests.

Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, supported Raila in 2013, 2017, and 2022.

Now Kalonzo and his troops want Raila Odinga to return the favor by supporting his presidential bid in 2027.

But speaking on Saturday, Mbadi, who is also a nominated Member of Parliament, said Kalonzo and his troops should stop throwing tantrums and instead should be closer to Raila Odinga than before so that they can inherit his voters during the 2027 Presidential election.

“Kalonzo is and will be an important player in the 2027 polls whether the former prime minister will or not will be on the ballot, what the Wiper party should be hoping for is a tighter relationship with us in the ODM and good health for the former prime minister the other issues will just fall in place,” Mbadi told a local publication.

Mbadi spoke even as Raila Odinga maintained that he is not retiring anytime soon and his name might be on the presidential ballot in 2027.

