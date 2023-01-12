Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 12, 2023 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has thanked President William Ruto for initiating a multi-billion rice project in his county.

Ruto’s government has allocated a whopping Sh4 billion to boost the rice farming program in Siaya.

In a statement, Orengo, who met with the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, revealed the rice production program will be a game changer because it will put more money in the farmers’ pockets which is in tandem with Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

“Held a meeting with senior staff of the Ministry of Agriculture led by Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi in Nairobi where the national government announced a Khs 4 billion rice production programme with Siaya earmarked among the counties to benefit from it,” read the statement.

The Ministry, while confirming the meeting, revealed that they discussed how the two levels of government would work together in promoting agricultural extension services.

“Siaya Governor Hon. James Orengo has this morning paid a courtesy call to CS Mithika Linturi at Kilimo House.”

“The two discussed national agricultural and livestock programs which could benefit Siaya County to increase agricultural productivity and income generation,” stated the Agriculture Ministry.

