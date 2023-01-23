Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua went ballistic on former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i while meeting grassroots administrators in Nairobi.

Speaking after officially opening a sensitization workshop on the national fertilizer subsidy program, Gachagua faulted Matiang’i for misusing the administrators in the 2022 election campaign.

According to him, President William Ruto had ruled out working with the chiefs and their ilk due to their involvement in politics.

However, taking cover on their behalf, Gachagua said they were under the instruction of the former CS who he said was arrogant and unreasonable.

Gachagua, while roasting Matiang’i, urged the administrators to shun being misused in the political arena.

“The president was very hesitant to work with you, and for a good reason. You guys were badly used to do crazy things that have no meaning to this country. Selling BBI, threatening people, disrupting our meetings, and all manner of crazy things.

“I asked him to give us a chance to show that you are the right people to work with. I told him you were just being misused by him (Matiang’i).

“A fellow who had no idea on how to use these officers for the benefit of the country. A guy with pride and a lot of chest-thumping,” he said.

Since giving up his office to Professor Kithure Kindiki, Matiang’i resorted to a low-key profile after years of wielding power in Nairobi.

However, Kindiki recently revealed he engages him on how to run the Ministry of Interior, a critical docket in Ruto’s cabinet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST