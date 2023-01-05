Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has maintained that nobody will stop his ambitious plan of decongesting the busy metropolis.

Last month, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua opposed Sakaja’s plans of relocating long-distance matatus from Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) to Green Park Terminus in Uhuru Park.

But speaking on Thursday, Sakaja maintained that his plans remain unchanged despite critics’ opinions.

The county boss affirmed that the city must change for the better since it was competing with international cities which are far ahead in development.

“I heard some saying that Nairobi was this way before I was born, I want to tell them that’s why I am the governor.

“We must change our city and there is no shortcut about that,” Sakaja stated.

“Nairobi is not competing with Kisumu or any other city, we are competing with other international cities and to achieve that we have to make some changes,” Sakaja added.

