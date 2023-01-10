Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – A section of Matatu owners in Nairobi has opposed Nairobi County governor Johnson Sakaja‘s plan of relocating long-distance matatus from Nairobi‘s Central Business District to Uhuru Park’s Green Park Terminus.

Speaking on Tuesday, the owners, led by Prestige Shuttle Managing Director Stephen Muli, said Sakaja is playing with fire with his plans of kicking Matatus from Nairobi.

Muli said Sakaja might end up losing his seat as the governor of Nairobi in 2027 if he goes ahead with this plan.

Muli said many businesses in the city will end up closing if Sakaja kicks out Matatus from CBD.

“Ningemwambia Gavana Sakaja… akianza vita na watu wa matatu, sidhani kama atapata kura 2027… hii haihusu matatu pekee, matatu inategemewa na biashara zingine ambazo zitafifia,” Muli said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also opposed the plans, saying it will destroy many businesses in the city.

The Kenyan DAILY POST