Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – A 32-year-old man who holds a Master’s degree in Public Health is trending after he took to the streets of Nairobi to beg for a job.

Kirui Cheruiyot has been tarmacking for years despite having good academic credentials.

He pursued a bachelor’s degree in Microbiology and Biotech from the University of Nairobi after scoring an A- in KCSE.

The then proceeded to JKUAT for his Masters.

He resorted to appealing for jobs in the streets of Nairobi after all his attempts to apply for jobs failed.

He has applied to several companies but nothing was forthcoming.

The desperate job seeker said he was not picky with the job offers he would get.

Already, one person has informed him of a hotel job after he saw his plight on social media.

“I would appreciate a job in my line of expertise but at the moment I am not picky,” he said.

Below is a photo of Cheruyoit begging for a job in the streets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.