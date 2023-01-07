Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 7, 2023 – 10 people have reportedly suffered injuries in a mass shooting outside a restaurant where rapper French Montana was filming his latest music video.

Sources close to 7News in the US claim to have witnessed the incident by The Licking in Miami Gardens, Florida, just before 8pm local time on Thursday night, January 5.

The business was later cordoned off with police tape as emergency services arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement source claims there are two further related crime scenes, the locations of which are currently unknown.

At 10pm local time, Miami Gardens Police detective Diana Gorgue said: “We’re still working [the scene]. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases.

“We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating.”

Four victims have been airlifted to nearby Ryder Trauma Center.

Witness Ced Mogul told 7News that he had travelled to watch the American-Moroccan rapper record the video, and while the shoot was happening someone in the crowd was “robbed of a watch and a wallet”, with the situation escalating from there.

“It was like at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots,” Mogul said.

“It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle. I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?’ When I realised people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”

Sources said one of the victims is believed to be in critical condition, whilst the conditions of other victims remain unknown.

Miami Gardens Police Police say the incident was an isolated one, but further details regarding a possible shooter are yet to be disclosed.