Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Eight people were injured, with one in critical condition, in a shooting at a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at a Florida park Monday evening, Jan. 16, authorities said.

Gunfire rang out around 5:20 p.m. during the MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day inside at Ilous Ellis Park, where more than a thousand people had gathered for the event, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office told local ABC-affiliate station WPBF 25 News.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting erupted from some kind of disagreement.

All eight shooting victims are adults. Four others, including a child, also suffered injuries as people fled from the gunshots, officials said.

Footage from the scene posted online shows attendees ducking behind cars and running after hearing possible gunshots.

One video shows an injured person on the ground as a group of people tend to them.

The investigation is ongoing.

