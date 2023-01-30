Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 30 January 2023 – Mary Lincoln’s close friend and fellow gospel singer Maggie Shii has announced that she is officially off the market.

The scandal-ridden singer, who has been accused several times of dating married men and wrecking marriages, posted photos of her lover and captioned them, “It is our journey, our decision and we are happy. Babe let’s do this,’’.

It is alleged that Maggie Shii snatched the man from another woman.

According to popular blogger Kamau Watoria, Maggie Shii’s lover has a wife.

It is not clear whether he has officially left his first wife or whether he is planning to marry Maggie as a second wife.

This is not the first time the pretty gospel singer is being accused of being a homewrecker.

She mostly targets wealthy Kikuyu businessmen.

Last year, she was accused of trying to wreck the marriage of a prominent Kikuyu businessman, identified as JM Mofarm, the CEO of MO farm Fresh Exporters, one of the biggest fruits exporting companies in Central Kenya.

See photos of her new catch, who is said to be someone’s husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.