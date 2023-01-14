Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Son of Motown legend, Marvin Gaye is under investigation for assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at his cousin in his L.A. home and then took off in his Corvette before police arrived.

TMZ reported that the sheriff deputies received a call around 8:05 PM on Thursday, January 12, for a “family dispute” and responded to the Calabasas home of Marvin Gaye III.

Gaye had gotten into an argument with his wife and cousin about a previous assault, but the details are sketchy.

The dispute escalated and Marvin allegedly pulled a gun on his cousin. Marvin then jumped behind the wheel of his sports car and sped off.

When the police arrived, they thought Marvin was still inside the house so they asked him to come outside, but neighbors told them Gaye had already left in his Corvette.

Deputies met with Marvin’s relatives and took an “assault” report. Marvin is identified as a suspect in the report. While no arrest has been made, it is unclear if anyone was injured.

Gaye is perhaps best known for winning a $7.4 million lawsuit against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams for copyright infringement over their 2013 song, “Blurred Lines.” In the suit, Gaye and his family accused the artists of using their legendary father’s 1977 hit song, “Got to Give It Up,” without permission.

The judge ordered Thicke and Williams to pay the more than $7 million judgment, but the amount was later reduced to $5.3 million.