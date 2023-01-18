Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Wendy Gaye, wife of Marvin Gaye III, son of Motown icon Marvin Gaye is now seeking court-ordered protection after he got arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at her.

It was reported earlier that Marvin III allegedly physically assaulted his wife and cousin during an argument inside his Calabasas home on Thursday, January 12, and allegedly pointed a gun at both women.

Police surrounded Gaye’s home and called for him to come out after the incident, but he had already left in his Corvette.

He turned himself in the next day and was booked on two charges; misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with a deadly weapon. Gaye posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

Court records have now shown that Wendy Gaye filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her husband on Tuesday, January 17.