Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Jeremy Renner’s condition is far more severe than had been previously reported after he was injured by a snowplow, according to friends of the Marvel star.

Renner was helping a stranded family member whose car broke down close to his mansion near Lake Tahoe, Nevada when a 14,330-pound snowplow machine ran over him.

He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and was in critical but stable condition after surgery.

However, friends now say that Renner’s injuries are much worse than anyone knows and that he ‘nearly bled out’ and ‘almost died’ while waiting for help to arrive.

‘It’s much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there,’ a source told RadarOnline.

‘The right side of Jeremy’s chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury.’

The actor is reportedly aware of the extent of his injuries and has a long road to recovery ahead of him, with friends saying it could take up to two years before he is back in fighting shape.

‘Jeremy was in a lot of pain, and was having difficulty breathing,’ a source told RadarOnline. ‘He knew he was in bad shape and that he might not make it out of this.

‘Word is the damage to Jeremy’s chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery,’ the source continued.

‘So far, he’s had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg. Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to kick in, and that’s the case here.’

Renner’s family members have been by his side including his mom Cearley and sister Kym, since the accident. They are helping to keep him entertained while the actor heals.

‘Jeremy’s doing OK. He’s pretty doped up and he’s got tubes to help him breathe, but he’s a fighter, and he’s determined to get through this.’