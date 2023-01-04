Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – Marvel star, Jeremy Renner has undergone a second successful surgery to treat the injuries he sustained when he was run over by the snow plow he was using at his Lake Tahoe ranch.

A representative for the 51-year-old actor told People on Monday night that Renner ‘has returned from surgery and remains in the Intensive Care Unit in critical but stable condition.’

He also confirmed that the two-time Oscar nominee ‘suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries’ in the accident Sunday morning when he was trying to clear a path out of his Lake Tahoe home with his PistenBully, a snowcat made by the German manufacturer Kassbohrer.

His family now wishes to ‘express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Corano and Murdock families.

‘They are all tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.’

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office explained what happened in a statement: ‘At approximately 9:00am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada.

‘Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.

‘Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident.

‘The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.’

A neighbour who happened to be a doctor was able to put a tourniquet on his injured leg to stem the bleeding, but Renner suffered significant blood loss by the time he was airlifted from the snowy scene at 9.50am.

Renner is perhaps best known for his role as Hawkeye, a skilled archer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.