Monday, 02 January 2023 – Marvel star, Jeremy Renner, is reportedly in ‘critical but stable condition’ after being injured while out clearing snow at his mountain ranch home in the Sierra Nevada’s which straddles the California/ Nevada border.

The 51-year-old actor, a two-time Academy Award nominee, was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday afternoon and is said to be in ‘critical but stable condition’.

His spokesperson attempted to play down Renner’s injuries simply describing it as a ‘weather-related accident while plowing snow.’

Renner, who is a lover of big machines and owns a host of different sizes plows regularly posts pictures and videos of himself enjoying his home near Tahoe where he can be seen plowing his driveway.

According to the actor’s spokesperson, The Mayor of Kingstown star was ‘receiving excellent care’ and his family is with him.

The actor, who plays Hawkeye and can be seen in The Avengers and Captain America films, has owned a home in above Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe in Washoe County for several years.

In a video posted to his Instagram account last December, the actor could be seen enjoying driving his industrial-sized snow thrower.

‘I have so much respect for Mother Earth, and Mother Nature … I expect to lose the fight but I’ll always give it my best shot,’ he wrote.

In the past Renner has also openly told of how he often spends time working with local fire departments, helping their teams and has even bought a spare fire engine.

‘I work with the fire departments up there and they are pretty awesome. They are teaching me and helping me, and I still have to get some more hours in with them.’