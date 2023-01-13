Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Arsenal captain, Martin Odegaard has been named Premier League Player of the Month for November and December.

The midfielder guided the Gunners to four consecutive victories in the top flight, helping them pull seven points clear of Manchester City at the top of the league table.

Odegaard produced three goals and three assists across November and December, the most goal involvements by any Premier League player during the two months.

Odegaard bagged a brace against Wolves before the 2022 World Cup break in November and returned in similar fashion after the major tournament.

Upon his return to action, he assisted Eddie Nketiah’s goal against West Ham United before laying on two more against Brighton and getting on the scoresheet himself in their 4-2 victory.

The 24-year-old becomes only the second Norwegian to win the accolade after Manchester City’s Erling Haaland earned the award back in August for his stellar start to the season.

He is also the first Arsenal player to claim the monthly award since former captain and now Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in September, 2019.

Odegaard topped an eight-man shortlist that included Casemiro, Haaland, Ben Mee, Joao Palhinha, Marcus Rashford, Kieran Trippier, and his team-mate Bukayo Saka.

Odeggard told the Arsenal website: ‘It feels great. I’ve said a lot of times this team has a lot of young, hungry players and we play so well with each other, so it’s just a pleasure to be here and to be part of what we’re doing now.

‘It’s a pleasure to play with them and show my qualities so I’m very happy to get this award.’