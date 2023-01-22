Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 22, 2023 – NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua has made demands to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), regarding the outcome of the August 2022 elections.

In a statement, Karua, a former running mate of Raila Odinga, demanded IEBC to open the servers to ascertain the authenticity of the whistleblower’s claim that Baba won the 2022 election by 8.1 million votes against President William Ruto’s 5.9 votes.

According to Karua, it is ripe for Kenyans to know what really happened during the August 9, 2022, General Election and the truth is in the IEBC servers.

“The truth shall not be forgotten, shall not and cannot be buried, the truth will always, and that time is now.

“Kenyans have a right to information, the truth lies in the servers, those doubting the whistleblower’s data should demand servers be laid bare,” she demanded.

The former Constitutional and Justice Minister explained that opening the IEBC servers was the only way Kenya can get to the bottom of the matter and free Kenya once and for all from electoral deceit.

Karua remarked that IEBC has no monopoly over the records arguing that IEBC was just a duty bearer on behalf of Kenyans.

“The records belong to us and all power is exercised by each and every office on our behalf, so IEBC should listen and open servers,” she demanded.

Karua made the demands a day before Raila’s engagement rally in Kamukunji which is set for tomorrow.

