Friday, January 27, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has blasted President William Ruto over his proposal to form the Office of the Opposition leader.

Ruto’s government is proposing to create the office of the leader of the official Opposition as part of what he has called strengthening institutions of governance.

He said such an office will keep the government in check as required in a democratic set-up that calls for strong oversight institutions as pillars of good governance.

But Karua on Friday said that President William Ruto is not in a position to advise the opposition on how to oversight the government.

In a statement on Friday, Karua said that once someone is your competitor, they cannot be able to advise you.

“Your competition can never be your cheerleader or adviser period!”Karua said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has also opposed the formation of the office, saying Ruto wants to kill the Opposition and introduce dictatorship.

