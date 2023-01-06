Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Charley Boy and his wife Lady Diane revealed that they too have issues in their marriage and sometimes want to give up but they choose to “manage” and stay together.

They detailed some of the issues they face in their marriage and how often they quarrel.

However, rather than give up, they decide instead to renew their vows.

The couple, who have renewed their vows multiple times, added that marriage is management and everyone is managing.

Watch the video below.