Tuesday, 10 January 2023 – Mariah Carey is allegedly fighting for primary custody of her twins shared with Nick Cannon.

According to reports, Mariah and Nick share joint custody of Monroe and Moroccan since their divorce in 2014.

Mariah says she is the primary caretaker of their children since Nick Cannon now has 12 children.

A source told Radar Online, “The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway. Nick doesn’t see much of them.

“But she wants to put him on notice that he can’t just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins’ primary caregiver.”

Reports claim that Mariah makes it clear that Nick is a good father, but simply doesn’t always have the time to tend to all of his children.