Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Manchester United have opened talks with Marcus Rashford over a new contract with the club said to be confident they will tie the player down to fresh terms.

Rashford, 25, has returned to top form this season as he leads Erik ten Hag’s revolution at the club. The England international has scored 16 goals in all competitions, including decisive finishes against Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City in the Premier League.

However, the Manchester Evening News and The Sun now report that the club are keen to reward his impressive return to form.

Erik ten Hag has sought to introduce a salary cap at the club to stave off issues that have plagued the club in recent years related to dressing room jealously over wages, as exclusively revealed by Sportsmail this month.

Dubbed the ‘Ronaldo Rule’, the club will no longer pay superstars northwards of £300,000 per week to avoid breaking their squad’s wage structure. Negotiations currently ongoing with David De Gea have made it clear to the goalkeeper the new rules in place.

It is not known how this will impact the negotiations with Rashford, but the club could go ahead and pay the forward more than £300,000.

With Paris Saint-Germain circulating as they seek a restructuring of their forward line, United have been keen to get Rashford signed on to new terms.

The report states that any agreement is not imminent with a number of issues still to be thrashed out, but that the club are unperturbed by his situation with the feeling that both parties want the same thing.

Rashford’s deal had been due to expire this summer but the club triggered an option in his deal to extend it by a further 12 months.