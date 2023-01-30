Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Monday, January 30, 2023 – Marc Anthony has married for the fourth time.

The singer, who shares two kids with Jennifer Lopez, wed Miss Universe 2021 finalist Nadia Ferreira in front of family and friends, including many celebrities.

Their wedding held on Jan. 28 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami.

The bride, a former Miss Universe Paraguay, wore a white Galia Lahav bridal gown with lace and floral accents. The groom dressed in Christian Dior.

Mark, 54, and Nadia, 23, were joined at the wedding by his friends Carlos Slim and David Beckham, who both served as best man, Hola! reported.

Other guests included the retired soccer star’s wife Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and singers Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solís and Romeo Santos, Hola! reported.

Marc and Nadia got engaged in May 2022, months after they first sparked romance rumors.

Marc’s first ex-wife Dayanara Torres, is an actress and Miss Universe 1993. He shares sons Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 19, with her.

His second ex-wife is Jennifer Lopez and they share twins Max and Emme, both 14.

His third ex-wife is actress Shannon De Lima, aged 34.

Marc is also father to daughter Arianna, 29, and son Chase, 27 — who he shares with former partner Debbie Rosado.