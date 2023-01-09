Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Reno Omokri has supported the idea of creating a joint account with one’s spouse.

He wrote that “many foolish men” have died, leaving money in banks locally and abroad that their wives are not aware of.

He said he has a joint account with his wife then encouraged couples to do same.

“Trust who you marry and don’t marry who you don’t trust,” he wrote.