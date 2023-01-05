Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford, has bought himself a brand new £280,000 McLaren 765 Long Tail sports car.
The 25-year-old England winger, who is thriving under Erik ten Hag was pictured arriving training at Carrington in his new white 4-litre McLaren sports car, which is one of just 765 built.
Along with the McLaren – which has a top speed of 205mph, the striker has also spent a £390,000 Black Badge Cullinan Rolls Royce.
The new luxury cars were delivered last week to Rashford’s home in Wilmslow, Cheshire, according to The Sun.
