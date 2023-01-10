Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 January 2023 – Manchester United star Antony was pictured arriving for training on Monday, January 9 in his stunning £337,000 Lamborghini.

This comes after the Brazilian winger crashed his plush BMW on the motorway New Year’s Eve.

According to reports, United’s £85million summer signing crashed his £100k BMW X6 in roadworks after helping the Red Devils beat Wolves 1-0.

However, he was recently seen arriving at United’s Carrington training base behind the wheel of a sleek black Lamborghini.

Antony bought the car back in November according to SunSport.

Manchester United will face Charlton Athletic on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup