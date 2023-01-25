Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Manchester United have reportedly retained its position as the Premier League’s most valuable club, with a valuation of £ 4.8 billion [$5.95b].

According to a study by Sportico, Manchester United’s valuation of £4.8billion left them at the summit of the list.

United’s rivals Liverpool and Man City were second and third respectively with valuations of £3.8billion [$4.71b] and £3.5billion [$4.43b].

Current Premier League leaders Arsenal moved up a spot with their value of £2.9billion [$3.6b], while Chelsea were left in the fifth with £2.8billion [$3.47b].

Between 2021 and 2023, it was Newcastle United who saw their club grow in value their most – with a 63 per cent increase bringing them to a total value of £388million.

The news of United’s mammoth valuation comes just two months after the board said they ‘will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company’.

Executive co-chairmen Avram and Joel Glazer added that they were looking to ‘maximise the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future’.