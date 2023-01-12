Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 12 January 2023 – Top officials at Manchester United have admitted that they overpaid for Brazilian footballer, Antony, who arrived Old Trafford from Ajax last year, following an £85 million ($103m) deal.

The deal ensured that the 22-year-old winger reunites with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. It also made the footballer the fourth-most expensive player signed by a British club behind Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba.

Antony scored on his debut for United against Arsenal, but has managed just four more efforts since then and has been dividing opinion among supporters with his showboating and over-reliance on his favoured left foot.

ESPN is now reporting that Man United chiefs have accepted they overspent on a player that was initially priced at £53m ($64m) when they first asked about him.

The valuation inflated as the summer transfer window drew to a close in 2022 and Ajax found themselves parting with a number of senior stars, including Lisandro Martinez, who is also now at Old Trafford.