Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Premier League club, Manchester United are targeting Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Goncalo Ramos in a summer move but could face competition from their Premier League rivals.

United are looking to land another forward in the summer transfer window, with Burnley’s Wout Weghorst having been brought in on loan following the acrimonious departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erik ten Hag’s side faces the prospect of paying over £100million to bring either Osimhen or Ramos to Old Trafford.

Osimhen has been a vital part of Napoli’s success story this season, with the Nigerian international helping to take the club nine points clear at the top of Serie A.

The 24-year-old leads the goalscoring charts in Serie A this season with 12 goals, including two efforts in Napoli’s dominant 5-1 win over Juventus last week.

Osimhen will look to help Napoli secure a first Serie A title since 1990 before discussing his future in the summer, according to the Naples-based Il Mattino newspaper.

The Italian league leaders are expected to demand around £130million for Osimhen, having seen Mykhailo Mudryk make an £88million switch to Chelsea.

Ramos could be an alternative option for United after the 21-year-old’s stunning hat trick for Portugal against Switzerland at the World Cup after replacing Ronaldo up front.



Benfica are reportedly keen to offer a pay rise to Ramos to reward his recent displays according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

A new deal would extend Ramos’ contract beyond 2025 and increase the value of his release clause, which currently stands around £105m.