Sunday, January 8, 2023 – Manchester United football club of England have completed the loan signing of goalkeeper, Jack Butland from Crystal Palace.

The England stopper, 29, arrives at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season to provide cover for David de Gea along with Tom Heaton.

His loan comes after Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan at Man United on January 1.

Butland speaking on Friday, January 6 said;

‘This is an amazing club and one that I am now proud to represent. I’m really looking forward to working with an unbelievable goalkeeping group, supporting each other every day to create the best training and playing environment for the team.

‘I’ve played against David de Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class ‘keepers, and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as team-mates.

‘There is a lot that this group can achieve this season and I’m excited to play my part in helping everyone to reach these ambitions.’

John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said: ‘Jack is an excellent goalkeeper with great experience throughout his career. His mentality and personality will be a real asset to our superb group of goalkeepers and the whole squad.

The keeper could make his debut against Everton in the FA Cup on Friday or United’s Carabao Cup clash against Charlton next week.