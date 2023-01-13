Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 13, 2023 – Manchester City footballer, Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

He was cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault after a trial that began in August 2022.

Following 14 days of deliberation at Chester Crown Court, the jury was unable to reach verdicts on two other charges against Mendy – one count of rape, involving a woman aged 24 in October 2020, and one count of attempted rape, involving a woman aged 29 in October 2018.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it will pursue a retrial against Mendy over the two charges – rape and attempted rape – that the jury could not decide on.

Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, has been found not guilty of three charges. He faces a possible retrial on six charges.

Judge Everett discharged the jury on Friday January 13, ending the trial.

Both men had been on trial since 10 August, accused of multiple sexual offences by 13 women.

Matthew Conway, prosecuting, said the prosecution would seek a retrial on the counts the jury could not reach verdicts on.

He said: “The prosecution has made a decision. We have made a decision today, which is to proceed on these counts in two separate trials and we seek today a provisional case management.”

A statement from Manchester City said: “Given there are open matters related to this case, the club is not in a position to comment further at this time.”

The allegations and trial had been “absolute hell” for Mr Mendy, the court heard, with his life in football “over” as he would “never escape” the accusations.