Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 12 January 2023 – Chelsea coach, Graham Potter has described managing the club as “the hardest job in football.”

After a bright start at the club in which they went nine games unbeaten, Potter’s men have been eliminated from both domestic cup competitions and have slipped to tenth place in the Premier League table.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s short trip to west London neighbours Fulham, Potter pointed to these reasons for making the Chelsea job a lot tougher.

Regarding Roman Abramovich’s sanctions which forced the club to change ownership, Potter said: “Change is a challenge in any organisation. Listen, I am sure that the changes happened because of events outside of this and us. It’s not like there’s been a coup.

“This is what it is. We have to deal with the new and we have to build things up again because things have changed, things have gone and left. That’s part of the challenge to come and I understood that things would be difficult from a leadership perspective.

“It is a challenge, stimulating and ridiculously hard. I think it is probably the hardest job in football because of that leadership change and the expectation – because rightly where people see Chelsea.

“I obviously didn’t think we’d lose 10 first-team players but that’s where we are at. All I can do is speak to you guys honestly, give my perspective and understand the criticism if you lose.