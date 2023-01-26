Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 26 January 2023 – A man wowed guests at an event when he stepped forward and showed off his twerking skills.
He danced with a lady who could not match his dancing skills.
Watch the video below
