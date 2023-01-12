Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 January 2023 – Manchester United have reportedly agreed to make a direct payment of £2.5m to Besiktas to take Wout Weghorst on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old had been on loan at the Turkish club but has decided to move to Old Trafford until the end of the season.

A deal was reached between the two clubs earlier this week, but there was uncertainty as to whether the payment would be made to through Weghorst’s parent club, Burnley.

It has now been revealed that United will pay the compensation fee straight to Besiktas as they look to complete the transfer, according to The Athletic.

United are now facing a race to get Weghorst registered in time to be available for their derby clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

The 6ft 6in striker has nine goals in 18 games for Besiktas this season and scored what proved to be the winner in Saturday’s 2-1 Super Lig victory over Kasimpasa. After he scored, Weghorst appeared to wave an emotional goodbye to the club’s fans.