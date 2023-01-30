Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – A 60-year-old man has been left fighting for his life at Longisa County Referral Hospital after spending three days inside a 20 feet well his son threw him into.

Samuel Tanui from Emitiot sub-location, Chepalungu Sub-County, Bomet County, Kenya, was thrown into the well by his son following a land dispute.

According to area Assistant Chief Lenny Ngeno, Tanui had earlier refused to grant his 22-year-old son Charles Kiplangat Rotich permission to sell the family land and it is speculated that this pushed his son into hatching a plan to kill him.

After throwing him into the well, Rotich went about his daily business thinking that his father was dead.

The elderly man managed to wail hard enough for some of the passersby to hear him and that was when he was rescued.

He was then rushed to a hospital.