Saturday, 14 January 2023 – A Ghanaian man identified simply as Abeiku is reportedly on the run after killing his wife following a misunderstanding they had.

Local publications reported that the man killed his wife in the Eastern Region of Ghana, after his first attempt to poison her failed.

It was gathered that Abeiku had attempted to poison his wife’s food which failed after she found out and refused to touch the food.

As the days went by, their misunderstanding escalated with the man threatening to end her life.

Starr FM reported that the woman went to live with her mother in Begoro area of the same region after the marriage which produced two children failed.

She was however killed after reconciling with her husband and moving back to her matrimonial home.

Commenting on the death of the lady, her uncle, Wofa Kwasi said he intervened when the couple’s disagreement grew worse in the days leading to Christmas.

He said;

“The suspect and the now-deceased wife came to me with some sort of misunderstanding, and I listened to both of them.” The wife claimed that her husband had been threatening to kill him and then kill himself.”

“I was upset and decided to let them be apart for a year in order to settle the issue and bring about harmony, but the woman left for her mother’s house for Christmas. I waited for them to come back so that I could make a decision, only to learn that the woman came back yesterday and was killed this morning.”

A manhunt has now been launched by the police for the suspect who is a commercial driver that travels between Koforidua and Kasoa.