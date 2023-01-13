Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 January 2023 – A man lost about 70 kg in just nine months after he ditched his carbonated drink addiction and learned to cook healthy meals by watching YouTube tutorials.

Taylor Robertson, 27, used to guzzle 12 cans of the fizzy drink everyday.

At his heaviest, he weighed 146 kg and was a waist size 46ins.

Prior to his weight loss, Taylor found himself drinking everyday, and always waking up with a hangover.

After his fiancée, Hayleigh Cass, 24, had to shake him to wake up when he stopped breathing in his sleep, Taylor got sober in October 2021 and began to lose a few pounds.

Wanting to “be a better person”, Taylor decided to use his new-found spare time to focus on his health, and started eating one healthy meal a day instead of bingeing on fast food.

Now Taylor, who dropped to 78 kg, is running 5k races and hopes to complete an Ironman challenge this year.

Taylor, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, US, said: “I used to wake up hungover every day.

“I would talk to girls at a bar when I was drunk – I realised it was a detriment to my relationship.

“I thought – I’m going to lose my fiancée.

“I lost some weight after getting sober and had spare time that used to be spent drinking, and started researching weight loss and healthy eating on YouTube.

“I found a diet of one meal a day and decided to give it a go.

“Before I was drinking about 12 cans of Pepsi a day – using it as a chaser after an alcoholic drink.”

When he joined the gym Taylor said the weight just “fell off” him, and he tried to be the best person he could be.

He ditched the fast food he was eating like KFC for lunch and dinner, and now cooks healthy meals. It got to the point where his health was “worrying”, as he would struggle to breathe even while he was sleeping.

Wanting to turn his life around, Taylor made the decision to go sober in October 2021, and started to see the difference immediately.

He decided to work on his diet after losing weight just by ditching drinking.

“I started doing one meal a day,” he said.

“At first I was having a Chinese for the meal, which did work but I realised that wasn’t very healthy, and now cook myself easy meals like chicken and rice.

“It’s happened so fast. It’s crazy.

“I now want to do an Iron man.

“It’s my life and I realise I can control it.”