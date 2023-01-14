Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 14 January 2023 – A Twitter user almost lost his life last year in September after he was attacked by thugs.

The armed thugs stormed his house on 21st September 2022 around 4 pm and accosted him at gunpoint.

They asked for his car keys which he gave them without resisting.

However, he resisted when they tried to tie him.

The ruthless thugs shot him 7 times and escaped.

He has undergone multiple surgeries since then.

Check out his tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.