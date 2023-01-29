Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, 29 January 2023 – Social media has erupted after different women wrote heartfelt birthday messages to a man, all claiming to be married to him.
The co-wives threw jabs at each other as they tried to impress the youthful man identified as Kevin.
The posts have since gone viral and sparked a lot of reactions among Netizens.
Netizens labelled Kevin a community husband while others suggested that he should be the key speaker at the next men’s conference.
Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
