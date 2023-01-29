Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 29 January 2023 – Social media has erupted after different women wrote heartfelt birthday messages to a man, all claiming to be married to him.

The co-wives threw jabs at each other as they tried to impress the youthful man identified as Kevin.

The posts have since gone viral and sparked a lot of reactions among Netizens.

Netizens labelled Kevin a community husband while others suggested that he should be the key speaker at the next men’s conference.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.