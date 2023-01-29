Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 29 January 2023 – A Twitter user has taken to the platform to share his experience with a lady who reached out to him to get a job for her boyfriend who is a pharmacist.

According to @MrMekzy_, the lady said her boyfriend was being underpaid at his place of work, hence the hunt for a new job.

However, months after, she notified him that her boyfriend has now married someone else.

He tweeted;

A lady sent me a DM late last year, asking me to help her look for a job for her boyfriend who’s a pharmacist because they owe him his salary and underpay him at the company where he works in lagos. She DMd me today to say that he got married to someone else last week.