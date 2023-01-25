Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – A travel blogger has hit back at claims he is “creepy” for dating a 23-year-old woman who looks like an 8-year-old girl.

Dan Swygart, 26, recently began dating reality star, Shauna Rae.

Rae’s growth was stunted due to treatment she received as a child for brain cancer. She weighs 50 lbs and is 3f 10in tall.

Her unique physique made her the subject of the TLC reality series, “I Am Shauna Rae.”

Due to her size, it is a struggle for Rae to date. She previously told The Post that she’s underestimated and excluded because of her appearance

Dan Swygart recently shared several snaps with Rae on Instagram, before posting a video vehemently defending their connection.

In the video, Swygart revealed that he reached out to Rae with flowers after seeing the first season of her show. The pair soon met in person and went on several dates together.

He explained: “It’s very important to remember that Shauna is an incredible 23-year-old woman who has a disability. So as you are building a connection with her, it’s important to acknowledge her disability and look past that and build it with who she is as an individual.”

Swygart continued: “As soon as you say that she can’t have a real-world connection with someone else, you dehumanize her. She is a human being. She deserves to have relationships and connections with whoever she wants.”

Swygart, who hails from the UK, appears in the second season of “I Am Shauna Rae,” where he is seen forging a connection with the small star.

But the travel blogger has been blasted by viewers, with someone saying he is “sick” for thinking of Rae as a legitimate love interest.

“Yes, she is 23, but she looks and talks like an eight-year-old. She also does not act like a mature woman. She is childlike,” one critic said.

Another stated: “If any man or woman can honestly say that they can see her as a ‘sexual woman,’ they are either lying or sick. PERIOD.”