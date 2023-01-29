Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 29 January 2023 – A man who became trapped underneath a urinal in central London this afternoon, has died.

The workman had been operating on a “telescopic urinal” at Cambridge Circus, outside the Palace Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue this afternoon, Jan. 27, when he suffered “crush injuries”, police said.

Efforts to rescue him from the structure went on for more than an hour-and-a-half. Sadly, he didn’t survive.

This model of hydraulic urinal, designed to stop public urination, is stored beneath the pavement during the day and lifted up to street level for people visiting at night.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Twitter: “We’re sorry to have to update that, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man who was critically injured in Cambridge Circus was pronounced dead at the scene. “His next of kin have been informed. Cordons remain in place at the location.”