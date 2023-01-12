Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 12, 2023 – An aggrieved man has taken to social media and called out a bolt driver for allegedly trying to seduce his wife.

His wife hired the cab to Mlolongo and along the way, he started touching her without her consent.

He also kept on pestering her to join him in the front seat since she was seated at the back.

The concerned man wonders how many ladies have gone through the same ordeal.

This is what he posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.